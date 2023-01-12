The cast of Mufasa: The Lion King are protecting lions and the entire savannah with the help of the Lion Recovery Fund.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive clip for the film’s upcoming digital release.

Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, and actors Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Anika Noni Rose talk about the importance of saving the lion population with the Lion Recovery Fund. The fund aims to double the number of lion populations by 2050, and according to the cast, the organization is already on the way of meeting that goal. Check out the exclusive video below to learn how you can help.

The film follows the formative years of Mufasa and Taka, two lion cubs who become adopted brothers. As we know what happens between Taka and Mufasa later, the two cubs’ relationship becomes strained as they face life on the savannah. According to the official description:

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film also stars Tiffany Boone, Blue Ivy Carter, Kagiso Lediga, John Kani, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogan, and Preston Nyman.

Mufasa: The Lion King is available now for purchase on digital retailers (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 1.