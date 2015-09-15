A new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King dropped at D23 during the Disney Entertainment Showcase, and it dives into the brotherhood between Mufasa and Taka (Scar) before they became foes. The film is a prequel to 2019’s live-action The Lion King.

Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on stage at D23 with cast members Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose.

Jenkins told the D23 audience, “Like all of you, The Lion King made an indelible impression on me. Hearing the music and feeling every emotion as the story unfolded.” He spoke of the theme on “a father bestowing a legacy to his son” and said that “telling Mufasa’s backstory is an honor.”

Miranda revealed that Jenkins first sent him the script when he was finishing writing Encanto. He spoke about it subverting what he thought about the characters, explaining, “I read it, and, you think you know Mufasa..you think you know Scar…”

Giving kudos to Jenkins, he said “it was great to be in the service of one of our great directors.”

The presentation included a performance of “Nants’ Ingonyama” a new song, “Ngomso” by Lebo M. The film is out in theaters on Dec. 20.

Here’s the official description:

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film also stars John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Keith David, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The film is produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Watch the trailer: