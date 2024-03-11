If you’re a major fan of romantic dramas, you may have already caught Amazon Prime Video’s My Fault: London. The film, which serves as an English-language adaptation of 2023’s Culpa Mía, has already brought in droves of viewers thanks to its electrifying performances, intense subject matter and depiction of forbidden teen love. Those that have watched the film know that a cornerstone of My Fault: London‘s success comes from the many songs used throughout the story, mostly consisting of licensed music from popular artists. Whether you’re still waiting to catch the film, or already a super-fan, you might find yourself drawn to these immersive tracks as a means of getting into the romantic spirit yourself. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to the music of My Fault: London, courtesy of an official Spotify playlist!

New Amazon Prime Original Features 27 Hot and Heavy Tracks

If you’re looking to immerse yourself in the musical stylings of My Fault: London, you’ll find that the 27-track playlist offers roughly an hour and 15 minutes of total listening time, nearly keeping pace with the 119 minute film. The songs range from the smooth, sultry tones of Olivia Dean to the upbeat pop cuts of Charli XCX. There are also original scores developed for the film, courtesy of British DJ James Jacob, AKA Jakwob. More than 22,000 Spotify users have already saved the playlist to their profiles for future listening, so you’re surely in good company if you find yourself nodding along to these tunes while commuting to work or school, doing pre-spring cleaning around the house or sharing a special moment with your partner.

The most popular track on the My Fault: London official playlist is “Von Dutch” by Charli XCX, which clocks at nearly 175 million streams. While there are many popular standout tracks in the mix, the movie also highlights a few songs from lesser known artists that have received a major bump from being in the mix. The final track on the playlist, Asha Banks’ “Feel The Rush,” touts just under 400,000 total streams. Other songs, such as “Overjoyed” by Dutch Actors, seem to have been made specifically for the film, resulting in only 35,000 charted streams near-exclusively from My Fault: London super-fans. If you’re interested in enjoying a mix of romantic pop cuts and energetic heart-thumpers, be sure to explore the full tracklist below.

‘My Fault: London’ Official Playlist:

“LDN” by Lily Allen “Bourgeoisieses” by Conan Gray “Torch” by Little Simz “Von Dutch” by Charli XCX “Jungle Kitty” by SNBRN “Oh No” by Biig Piig “Drive” by Gretel “Down On The Beat” by Ren & Viktus “Aight Boom” by Y U QT featuring Scrufizzer “Keep It Rolling” by Capo Lee and bullet tooth “Vroom Vroom” by Charli xcx “The Race” by Jakwob (From the official My Fault: London score) “Bruise” by BETWEEN FRIENDS “Beggin For Thread” by BANKS “I Know What You Want” by Jakwob (From the official My Fault: London score) “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears “Overjoyed” by Dutch Actors “Better Off (Alone, Pt. III)” by Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, and Vikkstar “Rush” by Troye Sivan featuring PinkPantheress and Hyunjin “BOYS” by flowerovlove “We Stayed Up All Night” by Tourist and Ardyn “Teeth” by Mallrat “Dive” by Olivia Dean “Drive!” by Jakwob (From the official My Fault: London score) “Nick & Noah” by Jakwob (From the official My Fault: London score) “Dive” by Holly Humberstone “Feel The Rush” by Asha Banks

The Franchise Continues

Fans of My Fault may already be aware of the fact that the film is designed to be the first in a trilogy of movies. Both the original Spanish-language version and the London-set adaptation are on pace to have additional outings on Amazon Prime Video in the coming years, meaning we could see a flurry of new soundtracks popping up. With any luck, the Culpables trilogy will continue delivering genre-defining soundtracks for years to come.