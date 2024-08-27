The 2000s were an iconic time for every facet of entertainment. The music of that period was specifically vibrant, embodying fun and experimentation. That is partially what made the era memorable for fans of multiple genres. In the early to mid-2000s, the world was introduced to household names such as Alicia Keys and Ashanti, while also enjoying fresh selections from established superstars of that time including Usher, Aaliyah, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and more.

As the music world continues to change rapidly, thanks to the ever-evolving world of streaming, it has become even easier for younger fans who didn’t experience these songs in real-time to get familiar with several pieces of standout music. Let’s revisit 20 iconic songs of the 2000s that hold a special place in the hearts of listeners.

R&B

1. Alicia Keys – Fallin’ (2001)

This love ballad helped skyrocket Keys’ career and secured three Grammy Awards: Best R&B Song, Song of the Year, and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

The soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics of this iconic song of the 2000s resonated deeply with audiences, cementing Alicia’s place as a powerful voice in R&B and setting the stage for her future success. Her blend of classical piano elements with contemporary R&B influences created a timeless anthem that continues to inspire new generations of musicians.

Usher’s iconic breakup single drew inspiration from his real-life relationship with TLC’s Chilli and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

The track’s emotionally charged delivery captured the essence of early-2000s R&B, solidifying Usher’s reputation as one of the era’s most versatile vocalists. Released as the second official single from his third studio album 8701, its impact extended beyond the charts, influencing a wave of artists who embraced vulnerability in their music.

One of Aaliyah’s final singles before her untimely passing, this sultry single remains one of the most adored R&B records of the early 2000s, achieving RIAA-certified Gold status.

Aaliyah’s effortless cool and innovative sound on this track showcased her unique approach to R&B, blending smooth vocals with a rhythmic groove that set her apart, making “Rock the Boat” a certified iconic song of the 2000s. The song’s enduring appeal continues to resonate with fans, symbolizing both her artistic legacy and the evolution of the genre.

Ashanti’s megahit, which preaches the repercussions of remaining in a toxic relationship, topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks. It has since been certified double platinum.

Beyond its catchy hook, “Foolish” offered a raw and relatable narrative that struck a chord with listeners dealing with relationship challenges. Ashanti’s distinctive voice and the song’s memorable beat played a crucial role in defining the sound of early 2000s R&B, making it a timeless piece for fans.

Another breakup hit, So Sick reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved RIAA gold status.

Ne-Yo’s smooth vocals and honest lyricism made “So Sick” an instant classic, encapsulating the bittersweet emotions of love lost. The song’s minimalist production and solid hook helped redefine modern R&B, earning it a permanent place in the playlists of many devoted fans.

No playlist of iconic songs of the 2000s is complete without “Say My Name.” This timeless hit won two Grammy Awards: Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group and Best R&B Song. The single is now three times platinum.

With its infectious beat and empowering message, “Say My Name” not only dominated the charts but also became a cultural phenomenon. The group’s harmonious vocals and innovative production techniques paved the way for future girl groups, resonating strongly with audiences who celebrated female empowerment.

This staple in Mario’s discography spent nine consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Let Me Love You earned a Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

Mario’s heartfelt vocals on this iconic track turned it into an enduring love anthem and one of the most iconic songs of the 2000s. Its blend of tender lyrics with a soulful melody made it so that you couldn’t go to anyone’s wedding in the 2000s without hearing the DJ pull this one up. That heavy play only serves to reflect the song’s universal appeal and emotional depth.

This Dr. Dre-produced party tune spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Mary J. Blige’s energetic performance and the track’s infectious rhythm made Family Affair a celebration of life and togetherness. Its crossover appeal brought fans of R&B and hip-hop together, and the song’s timeless groove continues to be a get-together staple.

Pop

9. Britney Spears – Toxic (2004)

Another playlist must-have, pop princess Britney Spears secured her one and only Grammy Award with Toxic. This club anthem earned a Grammy for Best Dance Recording and peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100.

Toxic‘s edgy and provocative lyrics for the time showcased Britney’s evolution as a pop icon, blending sultry vocals with innovative electronic beats. Its daring style and memorable music video left an indelible mark on pop culture, influencing a new wave of dance-pop artists.

This platinum-selling anthem peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. Kelly Clarkson won a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The empowering message of Since U Been Gone resonated with listeners worldwide, getting us all belting it in our living rooms even if we’d never been through a breakup, capturing the essence of post-breakup liberation. Kelly Clarkson’s powerful vocal performance and the song’s energetic pop-rock arrangement made it an instant hit and a timeless anthem for independence.

Even if you didn’t know all the lyrics, if you were around and cognizant in 2004, you more than likely at least knew the chorus of Hollaback Girl. And we were loving it, too – Gwen Stefani’s solo cut became the first digital download to sell over one million copies in the U.S. The single earned Grammy Award nominations for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Record of the Year. Hollaback Girl topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks.

Truly, your playlist of iconic songs of the 2000s needs to include Beyoncé, and there’s no better pick than Crazy in Love. Beyoncé’s debut single after leaving Destiny’s Child was an instant success. Crazy in Love won two Grammys for Best R&B Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, as it featured her now-husband Jay-Z. The record reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to become eight times platinum.

The explosive chemistry between Beyoncé and Jay-Z on “Crazy in Love” set a new standard for pop and R&B collabs. Its unforgettable brass sample and dynamic energy made it a defining moment in early-2000s music, solidifying Beyoncé’s transition from group superstar to the global solo phenomenon Queen Bey is today.

Rap

13. Nelly – Hot in Herre (2002)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest rap songs of all time, Hot in Herre made history as the first winner of the Grammy Award for Best Male Rap Solo Performance. This was also Nelly’s first single to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The single is now two times platinum.

Everyone knew the infectious hook of “it’s getting hot in here/ (so hot) /so take off all your clothes,” and its upbeat production made it a club favorite and a crossover hit that transcended traditional rap boundaries. Nelly’s charismatic style helped usher in a new era of Southern hip-hop, influencing countless artists with his signature sound.

Another club tune, In Da Club, spent nine weeks at number one and was nominated for Grammy Awards in the Best Male Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Song categories. The single has been RIAA diamond certified.

50 Cent’s commanding presence and gritty storytelling in In Da Club resonated with fans and critics alike, capturing the raw energy of early-2000s rap. Its infectious beat and memorable lyrics made it a staple on radio and in clubs.

Eminem’s first Billboard Hot 100 number-one single remained in that position for twelve consecutive weeks. Ironically, Lose Yourself won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, as it was featured on the 8 Mile soundtrack, marking the first hip-hop song to receive the honor. Additionally, Eminem also won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance. The song is an impressive 13 times platinum.

A staple of the crunk era, Get Low became a club anthem, which was reflected on the Billboard Hot 100, with this Lil Jon creation peaking at number two.

The high-energy beats and call-and-response style of “Get Low” made it a must-play at parties and clubs, encapsulating the raw, unfiltered energy of crunk music. Its impact on the early 2000s music scene was profound, influencing a wave of party anthems and cementing its status as a cultural touchstone.

Uncle Snoop and Pharrell Williams topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and became Snoop’s first number-one single on the chart. This Neptune-produced classic also earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. The track is now double platinum.

“Drop It Like It’s Hot” became a defining track in Snoop Dogg’s career, and you couldn’t go anywhere in the 2000s without catching it on the radio. The interplay between Snoop’s effortless style and Pharrell’s innovative production created a track that remains influential in both hip-hop and mainstream music, capturing the essence of early-2000s West Coast rap.

Missy’s old-school flavored hit held on to the second spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, winning a Grammy for Best Female Rap Solo Performance. This triple-platinum classic continues to get parties started over two decades later.

While 99 Problems may have been a slow burn, this monumental track still received a wave of praise. Jay-Z spoke openly about a wide range of topics in the tracks from the luxurious lifestyle of a rapper to racial profiling. The single displayed a broad perspective, earning Jay a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance. To date, the single is three times platinum.

A Southern hip-hop masterpiece, OutKast earned a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. Ms. Jackson remained at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week and is now eight times platinum in the United States.

The innovative fusion of funk, rap, and soulful melodies in “Ms. Jackson” marked a turning point for Southern hip-hop, pushing creative boundaries and inspiring a new generation of artists. OutKast’s clever lyricism and genre-defying production made the track a timeless hit that continues to captivate listeners and influence the musical landscape.