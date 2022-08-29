Industry and Leave The World Behind star Myha’la has joined the cast of the upcoming horror film They Will Kill You, starring Zazie Beetz.

As Deadline reports, The New Line film, which also has Skydance, as well as Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s Nocturna on board, counts Patricia Arquette, Heather Graham and Tom Felton as other stars.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, the Muschiettis, and Dan Karan produce the film, with Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Kirill Sokolov, Alex Litvak, and Carl Hampe executive producing.

The Muschiettis launched the horror-focused Nocturna last year with Skydance. The script is penned by its director, Kirill Sokolov, who co-wrote with Alex Litvak.

Myha’la is also set to star in Lily James in Swiped, the upcoming 20th Century Studios film on the life of Bumble/Tinder founder Whitney Wolfe Herd. Aside from Leave the World Behind, her other recent film appearances include Sony’s Dumb Money and the A24 thriller Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.