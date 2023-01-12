The bankers of Industry are back in the official trailer for the third season.

The new season comes to HBO Aug. 11 at 9/8c, and fans of the season will be thrilled to see how the bankers try to turn a new ethical leaf. However, the same vices–sex, power, and of course money–are still there, creating drama, gossip and ego-trips.

According to the logline and synopsis:

INDUSTRY gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

Photo: HBO

In season three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media, and government. Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Sarah Goldberg).

Along with Abela, Lawtey, Leung and Myha’la, other returning stars include Conor MacNeill, Sugar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel and Ifran Shamji. New additions to the cast include Harington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed and Fiona Button.

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay serve as creators, writers and executive producers. Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen also executive produce with BBC’s Rebecca Ferguson. Down and Kay also direct with Isabella Eklöf, and Zoé Wittock.