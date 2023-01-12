Naomi Ackie could be joining James Gunn’s DC Universe.

The Blink Twice star is reportedly in early talks to join the upcoming DC Studios film Clayface, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, with the former describing it was the “female lead.”

Described as a body horror film, Clayface will center the titular Batman villain, whose superpower (or curse) is his ability to change his appearance at will, thanks to his malleable, clay-like skin.

More about the ‘Clayface’ character

Most versions of the Clayface character start out as an actor hoping to utilize his looks in his career, and this iteration of the character is not too dissimilar. Tom Rhys Harries is set to star as the character, who is an actor that’s now disfigured by a gangster. Hoping to regain his former glory, he tries out an experimental medical procedure that backfires, leaving him with the ability to change his appearance into anyone he wants.

Films that ‘Clayface’ is said to be like

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will have “shades and structure” of David Cronenberg’s The Fly, starring Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis.

Speak No Evil director James Watkins has already been lined up to direct the film, which will be produced by Gunn and Peter Safran. Lynn Harris and The Batman director Matt Reeves will also produce.

When will ‘Clayface’ hit theaters?

Clayface is expected to be in theaters Sept. 11, 2026.