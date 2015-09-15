The first trailer has dropped for Insecure and The White Lotus alum Natasha Rothwell’s new Hulu series, How to Die Alone. The Onyx Collective project premieres Sept. 13 on Hulu. Rothwell created the series and is the co-showrunner with Vera Santamaria.

The official description of the series is as follows: How to Die Alone follows Mel (Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

Alongside Rothwell, the series stars Conrad Ricamora as Rory, Jocko Sims as Alex and KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Terrance.

Recurring stars for the season are Bashir Salahuddin as , Brian, Elle Lorraine as Kaya, Michelle McLeod as Patti, Ellen Cleghorne as Beverly, Chris “CP” Powell as DeShawn, Arkie Kandola as Shaun, Jaylee Hamidi as Allie, Melissa DuPrey as Tamika, Michael Hartney as Josh, Glenn Fleary as Ben and ​​Jackie Richardson as Elise.

Rothwell, Santamaria, Jude Weng and Desiree Akhavan executive produce.

The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Rothwell’s Big Hattie Productions.

Watch the trailer below: