The viral sensation “Who TF Did I Marry?” by TikTok star Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson is now on its way to television, with Natasha Rothwell set to produce and star.

Variety reports that Rothwell, who is set to star in her own Hulu series soon with How to Die Alone is developing a television adaptation of Johnson’s TikTok series, which took the nation by storm in February. The 50-part series became the best thing not on Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming services as social media users spent their weekend binging Johnson’s tale of jumping into a quick and disturbing marriage with a man she thought she knew, but lied about every aspect of his life.

Johnson’s ability to ignore all of the red flags given by her ex-husband “Legion,” aka Jerome McCoy, is even more surprising seeing how, according to Variety, Johnson has a criminal justice degree from Kennesaw State University and studied international law and counterterrorism at the Hague.

However ,Johnson discussed at length how Legion deceived her regarding important details of his life, such as the reason his prior relationships failed, the truth about his family, and the reality of the state of the career. She also fairly takes aim at herself for overlooking the red flags that she saw, but admits she talked herself out of believing.

According to Variety, Johnson gained over 3 million followers across two weeks due to her series. After her success, Johnson signed with CAA the following month and was seen on a recent Target commercial.

Now, Johnson’s stardom is set to accelerate even more after her story became the subject of a “competitive bidding war,” according to Variety, with Rothwell winning the rights.

Rothwell will produce the adaptation through her company, Big Hattie Productions.