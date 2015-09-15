New and emerging digital/web series continue to be the innovators when it comes to queer, scripted content— and Natives is the latest to garner attention.

The series, which has already nabbed over 15,000 views for its first episode, was a selection at the recent at the Queer Voices: NYC Film Festival,

Per the series’ official logline, Natives “follows a group of unapologetic, queer, native New Yorkers navigating adulting in the projects of NYC. Through these characters, we explore themes of identity, love, belonging, and the power of community.”

A fuller description of the series reads:

NATIVES follows a close-knit group of queer, twenty-something native New Yorkers whose lives are turned upside down by the return of 25-year-old Izzy Sanchez. After a failed attempt to start a new life in LA, Izzy comes back to the fictional Trenton Houses, prompting the group to navigate the complexities of modern relationships, friendship, and adulthood.

It was inspired by creator and star Ronald Hinton’s experience as a gay, Black Puerto Rican in public housing in New York City.

Hinton is also a writer and executive producer on the series (from his Shared Soil Productions), with Brittany Franklin serving as director and producer and Darnell Dudley as creative producer and a writer.

Starring alongside Hinton as Izzy Sanchez, the series’ cast also includes DaJuan Harris as Kai Williams, Mar’Shon Dalton as Adrian Jones, Mawuena Bruce as Jaz Winters, Christian Smith as Ricky Cortes, Jade Mathis as Tiff Howard, Julie Leon as Buela, Donte Marquis as Julius Jones, Omar Gonzalez as Chris Rivera and Ian Mosley as Steven Winters.

Watch the pilot for Natives below.

The series is crowdfunding to complete Episodes 3-7. Learn how to donate at the Shared Soil Productions website.