NBC has a stacked fall lineup with Snoop Dogg joining The Voice, new seasons of The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin and Found starring Shanola Hampton, and more.

NBC has announced Sept. 23 as the beginning of its fall-winter season premiere week, kicking off with a new season of The Voice. This time around, judges include Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé joining Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Following the premiere is the series premiere of Brilliant Minds starring Zachary Quinto as physician and author Oliver Sacks.

According to NBC, the series follows Sacks, described as a “revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist” who, with his team of interns, “explore the last great frontier–the human mind–while grappling with their own relationships with mental health.” Along with Quinto, the series stars Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy. Michael Grassi serves as writer and executive producer. Andy Serkis also executive produces with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Melissa Aouate, Henrik Bastin, Jonathan Cavendish and Will Tennant.

America’s Got Talent premieres Sept. 24, and the #OneChicago block of programming returns the next day, Sept. 25. NBC and Peacock will then air the second annual People’s Choice Country Awards Sept. 26. The next week, The Irrational will come back for its second season Oct. 1 after the latest episode of The Voice. Later that week, Oct. 3, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU start their 24th and 26th seasons, leading into the second season of Found.

Later in October. Oct. 18, NBC will premiere McEntire’s newest sitcom, Happy’s Place, which will lead into the third season premiere of Lopez vs. Lopez.

Happy’s Place stars McEntire as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s restaurant and also discovers she has a half-sister. Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn also star. Kevin Abbott serves as writer and executive producer. McEntire also executive produces with Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis and Julie Abbott.

David Alan Grier, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Allison Tolman lead the NBC’s new mockumentary St. Denis Medical, premiering Nov. 12 with back-to-back episodes. It will then air the following week in its regular timeslot followed by the third season premiere of Night Court.

St. Denis Medical follows “an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity,” according to NBC. Along with Grier, McLendon-Covey and Tolman, the series also stars Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi. Justin Spitzer executive produces and serves as writer. Simon Heuer also executive produces with Ruben Fleischer, who directs the pilot.

Here’s the full listing of fall NBC fall programming.

Saturday, Aug. 31

7:00-7:30 p.m. – Big Ten Countdown (Season Premiere)

7:30-11:00 p.m. – Big Ten Football (Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 5

7:00-8:15 p.m. – NFL Kickoff 2024

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 8

7:00-8:15 p.m. – Football Night in America (Season Premiere)

8:15-11:30 p.m. – Sunday Night Football (Time Period Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 23

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Season premiere)

10-11 p.m. – Brilliant Minds (Series premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

9-11 p.m. – America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8-9 p.m. – Chicago Med (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. – Chicago Fire (Season premiere)

10-11 p.m. – Chicago P.D. (Season premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8-10 p.m. – People’s Choice Country Awards

Friday, Sept 27

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC (Season premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8-10 p.m. – The Voice (Tuesday premiere)

10-11 p.m. – The Irrational (Season premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 3

8-9 p.m. – Law & Order (Season premiere)

9-10 p.m. – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season premiere)

10-11 p.m. – Found (Season premiere)

Friday, Oct. 18

8-8:30 p.m. – Happy’s Place (Series premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. – Lopez vs. Lopez (Season premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

8-9 p.m. – St. Denis Medical (Series premiere, back-to-back episodes)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

8:30-9 p.m. – Night Court (Season premiere)