After the reports first surfaced earlier this year, Netflix has officially confirmed a second season of Beef and its four principal stars– Oscar Issac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.

Deadline also later reported exclusively that Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung had also joined the series.

What will ‘Beef’ Season 2 be about?

Plot details are vague at this time, but here’s what we know so far through the official logline:

A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.

The season will have eight, 30-minute episodes. The streaming giant says additional details will be shared at a later time.

Lee Sung Jin is the creator, showrunner and executive producer. A24 is the studio.

Season 1 of Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, was the most-awarded limited/anthology series of the year, winning eight Emmy awards, four Critics Choice Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and more. Its Emmy wins included Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.