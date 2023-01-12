Netflix and The Blackhouse Foundation are working together to bring more nonfiction films and series to the streaming service through the Netflix Nonfiction Producing Fellowship.

The fellowship is a year-long program giving up-and-coming producers who are passionate about telling stories from underrepresented perspectives hands-on training, experience and mentorship to further them along their paths in film and TV production. The fellowship will consist of five participants working directly on a production under the Netflix Nonfiction Film and Series teams, which includes documentary, unscripted programming and sports. Fellows will also learn from masterclasses, meet industry executives at meet-and-greets, and get indvidual coaching from award-winning creative executives.

“We’re excited to partner with The Blackhouse Foundation on a program dedicated to elevating and advancing new voices in the industry,” said Tiffany Burrell, Netflix’s director of creative talent development. “Now in our third year, the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity invests in organizations and crafts programs that broaden the diversity of storytelling within entertainment. The Blackhouse Foundation shares our commitment to expand opportunities for emerging creators and we look forward to collaborating on this important initiative.”

“For over 17 years, our mission has evolved to focus on building connection, capacity, and coalition for the Black media ecosystem,” said Jenean Glover, The Blackhouse Foundation’s executive director. “We’re thrilled to work with Netflix to identify talent for their nonfiction films and series and are confident this opportunity will lend to new rewarding career paths.”

Applications for the fellowship are now open.