Kelly Rowland is about to light up the stage with Nichole Scherzinger, Liam Payne and AJ McLean in the upcoming Netflix music competition series Building the Band.

Netflix has announced that Building the Band will follow singers who form their own bands and work together to win the competition and become the next big musical act. The twist is that the singers will not be able to see each other until after they’ve formed their bands. This builds on the twist The Voice uses of the judges not being able to see the competitors until after they’ve added them to their teams.

According to they synopsis:

Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands in individual ‘booths’ without ever seeing each other. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and merit. What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography, and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

Scherzinger, best known from The Pussycat Dolls, will serve as mentor and judge, with the judging panel including Destiny’s Child’s Rowland and One Direction’s Payne serving on the judging panel. McLean, best known from the Backstreet Boys, will host.

Executive producer Cat Lawson of Remarkable Entertainment and Banijay UK described the series as the next “bold” music competition that will bring musical acts together without basing talent on looks.

“Building the Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first. With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates?” Lawson said in a statement. “With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming, who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!

Other executive producers include Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot and Simon Crossley. No release date for the series has been announced as of yet.