Mara Brock Akil’s upcoming Netflix series, Forever, has added Karen Pittman and Wood Harris to its cast, joining the series as leads alongside Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. The series is an adaptation of the Judy Blume novel with Brock Akil as showrunner and Regina King directing the pilot.

It is described as ““an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.” Deadline first reported the casting of Pittman and Harris.

Pittman will play Dawn, “a college-educated, top executive in corporate finance with an easy elegance that belies her loving but paranoid form of parenting, Justin’s (Cooper Jr.) mother Dawn might be strict at times, but it’s always out of love. She’s worked hard to give him the things he needs to succeed in life and wants him to make smart decisions.”

Harris is Eric, “a restauranteur with a high school and life degree, the more lenient parent who always plays referee, Justin’s (Cooper Jr.) father Eric knows that his son feels immense academic and athletic pressure to obtain a higher education and not mess up the head start his family has worked so hard to provide him. He has a good relationship with his son, and though he’s not as intense as his wife, he has a clear set of boundaries.”

Pittman currently stars in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Harris was recently seen on television on Starz’s BMF and HBO’s Winning Time.

Blume, Brock Akil and King executive produce the project. Other executive producers include Susie Fitzgerald, Sara White, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman and Erika Harrison.