Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. have been cast in the leads of Mara Brock Akil’s Netflix series adaptation of Judy Blume’s novel Forever, and Regina King is set to direct the pilot.

According to Variety, Simone and Cooper will star in the adaptation of the book, written by Judy Blume in 1975. This version, created by Brock Akil and executive produced by King, is described as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.”

Simone will play Keisha Clark, a “young, confident, smart and fiery track star with clear dreams for life after high school,” while Cooper’s character Justin Edwards is described as “a young man who is a nerd at heart disguised in an athlete’s body.” Justin wants to play D1 basketball and wants to achieve more than his already successful parents. “Love,” says the description, “will lead him to who he truly is.”

The series was ordered by Netflix in 2022 and is the first series under Brock Akil’s overall deal at the streaming service. Along with creating the series and adapting the book for television, she is also serving as showrunner and executive producer with Blume and King. Other executive producers include Susie Fitzgerald, Sara White, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman and Erika Harrison.

Simone is most known for her series regular role in OWN’s Greenleaf and is starring in Apple TV+’s new series, Manhunt. Cooper starred in Sanaa Lathan’s directorial debut, On the Come Up.