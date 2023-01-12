The story of the Virgin Mary is the focus of the upcoming Netflix film Mary, starring Noa Cohen in the title role.

The film is described as a “coming-of-age” story about Mary, who becomes a pariah after undergoing immaculate conception. Ido Tako portrays Joseph, her devoted husband, and Anthony Hopkins plays King Herod, who feels threatened by the birth of the Messiah and resorts to deadly means to try to eliminate him.

According to the synopsis:

Through Mary’s eyes, this coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus. Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary (Noa Cohen) is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph (Ido Tako), go on the run–bound by faith and driven by courage–to save his life at all costs. Directed by D.J. Caruso (Disturbia, I Am Number Four), Mary reveals a side of the icon we’ve never seen or even imagined before.

Who else stars in ‘Mary’?

Mary also stars Stephanie Nur, Susan Brown, Eamon Farren, Hilla Vidor, Mili Avital, Gudmundur Thorvaldsson, Dudley O’Shaughnessy, Keren Tzur, Mehmet Kurtulus and Mila Harris. D.J. Caruso directs from a script by Timothy Michael Haynes.

Megachurch pastor Joel Osteen executive produces with Greg Friedman, Angela Staten, Amory Leader, Charles Dorfman, Marlon Volgelgesang, Michael Quintin, Melinda Quintin, Patrick Fischer, Jennifer Eriksson, Sharon Harel, Maya Amsellem, Sue Doonan, Jatin Desai, Joel Nori, Chris Genske, Jocelyn Shelfo, Sharon Paul, Cindy Baldwin, Don FitzHenry, Tiffany FitzHenry, Vito Bruno, Andrea Bucko, Alexis Garcia, Miles Neiman and Kenny Doonan. Producers include Mary Aloe, Hannah Leader, Gillian Hormel and Joshua Harris.

When does ‘Mary’ premiere on Netflix?

Mary comes to Netflix Dec. 6.