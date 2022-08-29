Netflix has decided not to release the Halle Berry sci-fi movie, The Mothership.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, “Berry and the Mothership team already completed much of the filming on the project, but it was in need of extensive reshoots to get it over the finish line. Netflix opted not to move forward with those reshoots and shelved the film instead.” Variety reported, “The movie finished filming in 2021, but it couldn’t be completed after multiple delays in post-production.”

The film was set to star Berry as a woman who discovers an extraterrestrial object beneath her home a year after her husband’s disappearance. Matthew Charman wrote and directed The Mothership. The ensemble cast included Molly Parker, John Ortiz, and Omari Hardwick.

This decision is similar to other decisions made over the past few years, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2022 move to cancel Batgirl, a DC film that had completed shooting and was slated for HBO Max.

MRC was behind the film and Berry and Danny Stillman served as executive producers, with Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones from Automatik producing.

Despite the film’s axing, Berry has a strong tie to Netflix, where she signed a deal in 2021 after the success of her directorial debut, Bruised. She also stars in the streamer’s upcoming feature, The Union, along with Mark Wahlberg.