In the competitive sport of gymnastics, Simone Biles has far surpassed the term “the best ever.” The powerhouse has redefined the boundaries of the sport. With a total of 37 Olympic and world championship medals, she is the most decorated gymnast in history and is often mentioned as the greatest gymnast of all time. However, she is still human.

Netflix’s new documentary series, Simone Biles Rising, follows the journey of not only a world champion but also a woman who dares to find the best version of herself and soar.

“I think it was also important for her to show the world herself as a human being,” said director Katie Walsh in a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “We all see Simone on her field of play as this amazing, dominant, G.O.A.T. [greatest of all-time] of gymnastics. But you don’t always see Simone, the human being. This film is an opportunity to showcase different sides of her life and get a more well-rounded perspective on who she is.”

The central arc of Simone Biles Rising is watching the athlete navigate her way through life after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As she hit the floor as a member of the final U.S.A. team in 2021, Biles was noticeably not herself. She would later withdraw from most of her competitions, citing a bout of the twisties.