“When you’re a little kid, everyone just thinks you’re cute, and you’re fine, and you know, you don’t really think about the way you look very much. And when you’re an adult, you sort of get over yourself eventually, and there’s not much at stake in being beautiful. But there is that key moment when you’re in your teen years when a bad haircut is just the worst possible thing that could happen,” he said. “Like, even a bad hair day is the worst thing that could happen. And I think there’s also something about teenagers in rebellion that’s interesting. When you’re a little kid, you know, you can cause havoc and you don’t really scare anybody. And when you’re an adult, you know how to act and know how to not get in trouble. But when you’re a teenager, people get really nervous about you. … I think people are just inherently scared of teenagers, so that push between teenagers needing to be controlled and teenagers worrying about their looks was kind of what I was winding together when I wrote Uglies.”