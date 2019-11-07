Bravo has officially announced the upcoming series Next Gen NYC and revealed its first trailer, along with its cast.

The show will follow young, up-and-coming influencers as they navigate their career and life in the Big Apple.

The new Bravo show will follow a group of friends who were raised in the spotlight: Ariana Biermann, daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann; Burruss, daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss; Ava Dash, daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and fashion icon Rachel Roy; Gia Giudice, daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and Brooks Marks, son of Meredith Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Who else will star in ‘Next Gen NYC’?

Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Georgia McCann, Hudson McLeroy and Charlie Zakkour also star in the show.

The show will explore how the friends adapt to the city and step out of their parents’ shadows to find their own paths.

“Whether stepping out of their parents’ shadows or creating their own legacies from scratch, these twentysomethings are determined to conquer Manhattan — if they can figure out how to adult first,” the show description reads. “Together, they’ll navigate friendships, careers and romance, proving that trouble runs on espresso martinis and questionable decisions.”

Bravo released a trailer for the show on Tuesday, in which it’s clear there will be no shortage of drama throughout its inaugural season.

‘The Real Housewives’ personalities will make cameos in the show

Even though the focus is on their famous offspring, a few personalities from The Real Housewives franchise will appear on the show. Kandi Burruss, Teresa Guidice, Meredith and Seth Marks and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, will make cameos on the show and Chloe Marks, Brooks’ sister, will occasionally join the friend group to stir up the pot.

When does ‘Next Gen NYC’ premiere?

Next Gen NYC will debut June 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

Watch the trailer below: