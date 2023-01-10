The highly anticipated The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) Season 16 is here, and the cast shake-ups have already stirred controversy. With Porsha Williams making her return amid a messy divorce from Simon Guobadia—one riddled with social media antics and allegations regarding his immigration status—and Kenya Moore’s unexpected departure following tension with newcomer Brit Eady and controversy surrounding an image the former revealed of the latter, fans were eager to see how things would unfold.

Judging by the social media reaction, this milestone season is delivering exactly what they wanted.

Out with the old, in with the new

This season brings a fresh mix of familiar faces and new additions. The OGs and veteran cast members—Williams, Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Drew Sidora—are joined by newcomers Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley. Meanwhile, longtime friend of the show Shamea Morton Mwangi has officially earned her peach. Viewers have followed Morton Mwangi for years through her friendships with Kandi Burruss and Williams, but now, she’s stepping into the spotlight. And if her first episode as a main cast member is any indication, she’s proving to be much more than just Williams’ ride-or-die.

Big peach, bigger bucks

Morton Mwangi is making an impression with her luxurious lifestyle. Her $9 million estate—which she chose to keep its location undisclosed—boasts two elevators, an envy-inducing closet, and a devoted husband standing proudly by her side. While some fans think she’s a bit long-winded when telling stories and question her unwavering loyalty to Williams, many believe she has the potential to become Atlanta’s new queen bee. She’s got the wealth, the family, and a personality that blends well with the group. Plus, she’s multi-talented—singing, dancing, acting, and hosting are all in her wheelhouse.

So, what else is going on?

The season is already serving up unexpected storylines. Sidora is working on music with Dennis McKinley—Williams’ ex-fiancé, best known as a businessman rather than a music producer. Fans are curious (and confused) about where this partnership is headed, but one thing is clear: Williams isn’t a fan of the collaboration.

Then, of course, there’s the ongoing drama surrounding Williams and Guobadia’s messy split, which has only reignited conversations about their whirlwind romance and controversial beginnings. Some are calling it karma, while others insist there’s more to the story.

As for the new additions, reactions are mixed. Oakley appears to be getting a fair shot, while viewers say they need more time to warm up to Eady and Ferrell. However, Ferrell has been noted as coming in hot—whether that’s for better or worse is still up for debate. And with Moore and Eady’s fallout still to come, fans are eager to see how things escalate.

Season 16 is just getting started, and the drama is already piping hot.

One fan wrote, “Shamea took an elevator in her home to her bedroom, went inside her bedroom & took another elevator to her closet.. The coin is eating the other girls up this season..”

Someone else said, “Shamea has been the real housewife this entire time.”

“Kelli and Brit are giving fans of the show in this scene rn,” said another person.

This fan said, “The new girls want moments 😩😭 I’m trying to give them a fair chance. Brit mad Kenya didn’t hug her… Kelli parroting the blogs and social media opinions about Porsha… 😭 girl what is going on in Linnethia’s house.”