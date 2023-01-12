Director/writer Nia DaCosta gives an insight look into her plan for telling the story of The Marvels in this exclusive featurette promoting the film’s home releases

“The most fun an exciting thing about this is being able to add to the canon,” she said, describing how confusing it would have been to not keep track of which Ms. Marvel was where at a certain time.

Indeed, that’s the basis of the entire film–the three Marvels– Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel (played by Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani) are all switching places due to the laws of the universe breaking. Now they have to come together to right everything before it’s too late.

The featurette also gives the all-female team of co-writers writers Elissa Karasik and Megan McDonnell and executive producer Mary Livanos to show why the film means so much to them as well.

The Marvels comes to all digital retailers Jan. 16 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 13. The DVD and Blu-ray release includes bonus features such as behind-the-scenes production featurettes, deleted scenes, gag reel, and audio commentary.