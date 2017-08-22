Season 2 of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers has rounded out its cast of stars who will join returning lead, Nicole Kidman. Joining the fray are The Last Of Us star Murray Bartlett and The Gilded Age’s Christine Baranski.

Bartlett and Baranski round out a cast that also includes Annie Murphy, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin and Lucas Englander.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling book of the same name, the series “takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

Season 1 of Nine Perfect Strangers premiered in 2021 featured the likes of Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Manny Jacinto and Bobby Cannavale.

In a previous interview wth S&A, Hall addressed the themes of the series, as well as her Season 1 character, Carmel Schneider.

“In Nine Perfect Strangers, this is a wellness retreat. Everyone, including Carmel, is going to somehow feel better. I think Carmel suffers from very low self-esteem and self-worth,” Hall said. “She’s divorced and has her two children and her husband has actually left her for a younger woman. And so I think that feeling of really just some sense of jealousy and self-loathing, I guess. So Carmel comes to meet friends and maybe start a new chapter in her life. And then of course there are things that will be revealed that are much darker that come out about everyone, including Carmel, and the reasons that they all are there and especially her.”

Nine Perfect Strangers was created by David E. Kelley, who developed the series alongside John-Henry Butterworth.