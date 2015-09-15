The groundbreaking, iconic series, Noah’s Arc, has a new film coming out, Noah’s Arc: The Movie, and official details have been unveiled about its release on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Original series creator Patrik-Ian Polk is the executive producer, director and writer for the project.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Pop Films, the series will see the return of original series stars Darryl Stephens, Rodney Chester, Doug Spearman, Christian Vincent, Jensen Atwood and WIlson Cruz.

Jasmine Guy, TC Carson, Eva Marcille, Gregory Kieth, Jonathan Julian White, K’Hood, Mariyea, Jasun Jabbar, TS Madison, Kennedy Davenport and Dynisty St. James will make special appearances in the film.

What will ‘Noah’s Arc: The Movie’ be about?

Per the official description:

Fans and new audiences will reunite with the beloved chosen family following the events of 2020’s Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles special. In this next installment, Noah and Wade are expecting twins and must shift gears when each is offered their dream job, forcing one of them to assume the traditional stay-at-home parental role… only which one? What gift can life give the man who has everything? The answer is drama, and tons of it … along with shocking plot-twists, laugh-out-loud comedy and thrilling displays of dizzying, intoxicating and heart-lifting romance.

Noah’s Arc aired first on Logo in 2005, running for two seasons until 2006. A theatrically released film, Noah’s Arc: Jumping the Broom, was also released in 2008.

When does ‘Noah’s Arc: The Movie’ premiere?

The film is executive produced by Patrik-Ian Polk, Alexander Motlagh, Rikki Beadle-Blair, John R. Gordon and Pop Films. Christina Northrup is producing producer, and Donny Herran is the executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

The film hits Paramount+ on June 20. Watch a brief teaser below: