It’s a four-peat. Yellowjackets has been renewed for Season 4 at Paramount+ with Showtime. The Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson-created series wrapped its Season 3 earlier this spring.

Season 3 was the show’s most-watched season ever, and the Season 4 finale back in April was the most-streamed episode in the show’s history.

Season three marks the most-watched season ever, with the April finale becoming the most-streamed Yellowjackets episode in series history. On social, season three stands as the most-engaged season ever for the show.

“Yellowjackets has become a cultural juggernaut; with season three shattering all previous records, we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a season four on Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement. “Ashley and Bart have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon: a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast.”

What was Season 3 of the show about?

Per the official description, “Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated yet thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later. It proves that the past is never really the past and what began in the wilderness is far from over.”

Season 3 starred Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins and Simone Kessell, with Elijah Wood recurring and Hilary Swank, Joel McHale and Ashley Sutton guest-starring.

The series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and their co-showrunner, Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also executive produces with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Brad Van Arragon. Lionsgate Television is the studio.

When does Season 4 premiere?

It is still unclear when Season 4 premieres, but production on the season is expected to begin soon, so the show may premiere in early or mid-2026.