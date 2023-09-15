Nobody Wants This has officially been greenlit for a second season on Netflix, and it is making a big change.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that new episodes of the breakout series will come to Netflix in 2025. The news was first revealed at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles by Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria.

‘Nobody Wants This’ is getting new showrunners for Season 2

Additionally, it has been revealed that also revealed that Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan will be the showrunners for Season 2, taking over for Season 1 showrunners, Erin Foster and Craig DiGregorio.

“Creating Nobody Wants This will forever be a career highlight for me. The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed,” said Foster, who will continue to executive produce, in a statement. “I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since Girls… Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”

“It’s a dream to be working on Nobody Wants This. Erin is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit,” said Konner. “I am a true fan of Erin’s show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from Girls.”

What is Nobody Wants This about?

According to the synopsis for Nobody Wants This, “an agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).”

Who stars in the series?

Kirsten Bell stars as main character, Joanne, the non-religious podcaster who falls for a rabbi. Adam Brody plays the rabbi, Noah Roklov. Justine Lupe is Joanne’s sister and podcast co-host.

Other stars include Jackie Tohn as Esther Roklov, Timothy Simons as Sasha Roklov, Sherry Cola as Ashley, Tovah Feldshuh as Bina Roklov, Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan Roklov, Stephanie Faracy as Lynn, and Michael Hitchcock as Henry.

When can fans expect the second season of Nobody Wants This?

An official date for the second season has yet to be announced, but viewers can anticipate new episodes next year. In the meantime, the first season of the series is currently available to stream on Netflix.