Actress Kristen Bell has been bringing to life iconic characters on shows like Heroes, Veronica Mars, Gossip Girl and The Good Place all through the 2000s. Now, she’s taking the lead in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This opposite Adam Brody; seeing as the show quickly rose to the No. 1 ranking on the streamer just days after its Sept. 26 premiere, it’s safe to say love is in the air. Across 10 episodes, viewers meet Noah and Joanne – a seriously unlikely duo fighting to find a place in the world for their relationship. “A sex-and-dating podcaster and a devout rabbi have spent the past several months navigating how to balance their intense chemistry and seemingly incompatible lifestyles,” the official synopsis reads.

One issue standing in the way of the lovers is Noah’s strict mother, Bina (Tovah Feldshuh) and his sister-in-law, Esther (Jackie Tohn), who’s still best friends with the rabbi’s ex, Rebecca (Emily Arlook). Besides the drama unfolding in his love life, Noah also has to keep an eye on Esther, whose disdain for Joanne and her sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe), only seems to grow by the day.

Why Does Esther Hate Joanne and Morgan So Much?

In a conversation with Tudum, Tohn shared insight regarding her character’s feelings about no longer getting to spend time with her BFF and brother-in-law at the same time. “Mourning is probably a bit of a dramatic word, but she’s going through her own thing of how sad she is. We had a good thing. We went on vacations. It was the four of us, and now what is it? Who’s this new person?” Processing Joanne’s presence in her life is hard enough, but when the podcaster’s sister starts spending time with Esther’s husband, Sasha (Timothy Simons), feelings become even more heated.

While some might be quick to accuse the pair of infidelity, Simons explained the dynamic between his character and Morgan more eloquently. “We’ve lost our respective loves, in a certain way,” he began. “Our siblings are our best friends, so they’re leaning on each other in that act of losing their everyday companions.” To be clear, Esther and Sasha are happily in love, which the actors wanted to ensure came through clearly on-screen. “We had a lot of conversations about trying to make sure that you saw some real fun between Esther and Sasha. They have a good relationship. It’s not just Esther banging the table at her hapless husband,” Simons told Tudum.

Tohn added, “From Esther’s point of view, the wheels are falling off. There’s secrets that have been happening. I don’t know how deep they are, and before the end of the season, we don’t discover that. What actually has been going on? How close are they? And either way, I think through Esther’s eyes or even my own, I think the betrayal there is obviously [that] it’s [been] kept from her. It’s not great to find out that your partner has a hot new gal pal he gives rides to. What’s happening?”

‘Nobody Wants This’ Ending Explained

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Of course, at the core of Nobody Wants This is a love story between Joanne and Noah, which seems to come to an emotional end in the show’s final moments. After the former tells the latter she’s not ready to commit to Judaism yet (a non-negotiable for her partner who was recently offered a promotion to head rabbi), they appear to say goodbye forever. However, Noah’s intuition sends him running after Joanne to fight for their relationship; they share an intimate look and passionate kiss, suggesting that more could be coming from this controversial duo.

When he spoke with Tudum, Brody gave his take on the show’s conclusion. “[He’s telling her], I put you first. Everything else will work itself out, but I’m saying that you are my priority.” As sweet as it sounds, the actor recognizes that Noah’s feelings could change in the future. “In the light of day, will he still feel that way? I don’t know. It’s an open question. I think that’s what the show can explore. What should he do? What should she do? What version of sacrifice is worth it? What constitutes growth, or what constitutes dimming yourself to be with someone else? It’s a sacrifice, but ideally, you grow together and you’re better for it,” he reflected.

Will There Be a Second Season of Erin Foster’s Hit Show?

Nobody Wants This only just premiered, so official viewership numbers aren’t out yet. Generally speaking, this data is what Netflix makes renewal decisions based on, although the original series has achieved an impressive 93% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a good indicator that a second season could come, but official confirmation hasn’t landed yet. Stay tuned for any updates!