Norman Lear will have a posthumous appearance in the upcoming animated version of one of Lear’s popular series, Good Times.

According to Deadline, Netflix and Sony Pictures Television are bringing audiences a new generation of the Evans family, who are living in “one of the last remaining housing projects in Chicago.” The series is looking at a summer 2024 premiere.

This is just one of several projects Lear left behind. Netflix also greenlit The Corps, a series executive produced by Lear and starring Vera Farmiga, Liam Oh and Miles Heizer. The film focuses on a gay high school student and his straight best friend who both join the Marines.

Lear died Tuesday at the age of 101. A spokesperson for Lear said that Lear died of natural causes in his Los Angeles home.

His family released a statement following his death, saying, “Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and living [with] him has been the greatest of gifts.”

Another Lear project that is still in the works is Clean Slate, starring and produced by George Wallace and Laverne Cox. Wallace plays a father in Alabama whose estranged child is coming back home. As it turns out, his child has transitioned and is now a woman (Cox, who is actually from Alabama in real life). Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkinson and Norah Murphy are also set to star. No release date has been set. The series was initially set for Peacock, but has now moved to Amazon Freevee.