Netflix‘s newest comedy series inspired by an Arctic community. The show, North of North, specifically focuses on the life a mother who navigates the challenges of life in the Arctic after leaving her husband.

The mother, Siaja (Anna Lambe), lives in a fictional community known as Ice Cove and works as an events planner. As she tries to get her life back on track after separating from her husband, Siaja finds a young researcher named Kuuk and forms a special relationship. But the creators have already revealed that it’s not such a happy romantic ending after the pair meet each other.

Why did the creators of ‘North of North’ decided not have a happy ending as far as romance?

Although Siaja appeared to find love after heartbreak, the creators of the show decided to have an unpredictable ending as far as Siaja’s love life.

“We wanted it to feel a little bittersweet,” co-creator Stacey Aglok-MacDonald told Time. “With Siaja, it’s only been three months since her and Ting have ended their relationship. She’s such a young woman, and we really want to give her space to figure out who she is, what she wants.”

The creators also wanted to make sure the show didn’t end up fake.

“We felt it would be unrealistic for Siaja to immediately get into a happy relationship with someone like Kuuk because she needs some time to figure some things out first,” Arnaquq-Baril said. “There’s a lot to unpack, and that’s the kind of fun stuff we want to dig into over the course of hopefully multiple seasons.”

Is Ice Cove real? All about the real-life community based on the one in ‘North of North’

Though Ice Cove is ficional, the show was filmed in Iqaluit, the capital city of Nunavut in Canada. As Netflix’s Tudum reported, this is “this is the first major television series of its size to film in the Arctic” and “marked a significant milestone and launched a years-long endeavor to explore a community rich in cultural identity and showcase the breathtaking landscapes of the Arctic — all while consciously laying the groundwork for future productions in the region.”

“We set our show in the fictional community of Ice Cove, because Nunavut is diverse,” Aglok MacDonald told Netflix’s Tudum “and Inuit communities differ greatly. We wanted to make a show that felt real and true for the both of us and for Inuit everywhere. We want Inuit everywhere to feel seen and represented.”

Lambe added, “The idea of shooting the series in my hometown with Stacey, Alethea, and Miranda was a dream. With this show being so huge, you would see the crew everywhere and they became a new part of the community. It was crazy to see the local crew and the people I grew up with come together to bring Ice Cove to life.”

What is walrus dick baseball in North of North?

As part of her job as an event planner, Siaja, organizes a game known as “walrus dick baseball.” Co-creators Aglok-MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, who live in the Arctic, explained the meaning of walrus dick baseball. Arnaquq-Baril said the game is a form of baseball for the indigenous Intuit people and it’s something they grew up playing.

“Different versions are played in different communities, and the rules are a little different wherever you go,” Arnaquq-Baril told Time. “The version you see in the show is a version that’s played in Alaska.”

Although they don’t have wood, the Intuit people found a creative way to play the game.

“Because we don’t have wood, you need something to hit those balls with. The walrus dick is a phenomenon, and Inuit took full advantage of that. Like, we know what to do with this,” Aglok-MacDonald said.

“Walrus is food for us, and it’s traditional in our culture that any animal you hunt, you’re using it fully, and nothing goes to waste,” Arnaquq-Baril added. “So we’re not going to waste a good walrus dick.”

North of North is now streaming on Netflix.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who plays Ting in ‘North of North’?

Ting, Siaja’s husband, is played by Kelly Willam. He also appeared in the Freeform series, Motherland: Fort Salem.

How many episode are there of ‘North of North’?

There are eight episodes in the first season. No news about a Season 2 has come yet.

Is ‘North of North’ a true story?

Though North of North is a not a true story, it is based on the real-life communities in the Arcic.