Netflix has dropped the first full trailer for Forever, Mara Brock Akil‘s series adaptation of the Judy Blume classic.

It’s been 50 years since Blume’s critically acclaimed young adult novel Forever hit bookstores, but Brock Akil’s adaptation of the 1975 book offers a fresh new lens to the beloved story.

In a lulling new trailer for Forever, eager fans glimpse the wild, chaotic, and often exhilarating trope of that first deep connection that many call puppy love. We meet characters Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone) and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.), two childhood friends who reconnect in high school and embark on a whirlwind romance with its fair share of highs and lows.

What is ‘Forever’ about?

According to the official logline, “Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined for a new generation by Mara Brock Akil. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.”

Photo: Netflix

Along with Cooper and Simone, series regulars include Wood Harris and Karen Pittman as Justin’s parents, with Marvin Winans III as his younger brother. Xosha Roquemore stars as Keisha’s mother. The first episode is directed by Regina King, who also serves as an executive producer on the show.

How long has Brock Akil been working to bring Forever to the screen?

When the idea first blossomed in 2020, Judy Blume was skeptical about Brock Akil’s interest in developing Forever for the screen, fearing that the story wouldn’t “translate for the new millennium.”

“I found out that Judy wasn’t sure that it could translate in this modern era, given how exposed young people are to sexuality and the topic of love,” Brock Akil said to Netflix’s Tudum. “I got to talk to Judy, told her my perspective, and we resonated.”

“I’m thrilled that Mara has chosen to tell this story through her own lens,” added Blume. “It is gratifying to know that, 50 years after its release, the love story at the core of Forever is still resonating with audiences.”

Brock Akil’s deep connection to Los Angeles is fully displayed in ‘Forever’

Born in Los Angeles but raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Brock Akil returned to pursue a passion for writing after receiving a degree from Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism in 1992. The city has served as the background for many of the stories she’s told over the years.

From Girlfriends to Being Mary Jane, Love Is, and even Moesha, where she served as a writer, Los Angeles is just as much a character in Brock Akil’s life as the people she’s created through personalities like Joan, Lynn, Toni, Maya, and a plethora of others.

“What better metaphor for this love story than what LA represents, not only for me, but for a lot of people,” said Brock Akil to Tudum. “You’re looking for a place to follow your dreams, and love is a part of that.”

When does ‘Forever’ premiere on Netflix?

Forever debus May 8 on Netflix. Check out new photos and the trailer below: