Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham are set to star in a new TV project coming to Prime Video.

Created by executive producer Tessa Coates, the currently untitled eight-episode series will star Spencer and Waddingham as two close friends, but one of them is hiding a secret–one is an assassin. According to the official synopsis:

The series, based on an original pitch from Coates, follows two best friends, Judith (Waddingham) and Debbie (Spencer), who know everything about each other … well, almost everything. Judith has been living a double life that Debbie knows nothing about: she is a highly trained assassin. When a hit goes horribly wrong, Judith and Debbie must go on the run together and work to repair their broken friendship—all while being targeted by a mysterious enemy who wants them dead. And only together, can they solve this layered mystery.

The series sparked Spencer’s interest immediately, she said in a statement.

“I was in as soon as I heard Tessa’s stunning pitch,” she said. “To be able to dive into a role like Debbie is rare, and working with Hannah to bring this unique friendship to life is a dream. We knew we had something special with Skydance and Double Dream, and now that we have a home at Amazon, our vision has become a reality.”

Waddingham also added in her statement how she felt excited to work with Spencer and the show’s team.

“I’m not gonna lie, a few expletives fell out of my face at the prospect of working with the magnificent Ms. Spencer, Tessa Coates’ hugely energetic, exhilarating script, Skydance and Double Dream,” she said. “To then see the immediate excited response for a mighty beast like Amazon! It’s all just incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to get our collective teeth into it!”

Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke and Skydance Television president Matt Thunell also had their own glowing words to say about the project, with Salke saying in a statement how Amazon MGM Studios were “blown away” by the series, which she called a “one-of-a-kind comedy.”

“Tessa’s pitch delivered it all—fantastically original characters, a great story, the amazing creative talents of Octavia and Hannah and so much fun,” Salke said. “We are over the moon to work with them all plus the dream teams at Skydance, Double Dream, and Orit Entertainment.”

“The process of developing this series has been one of the most joyous of our careers, starting with the inimitable Tessa Coates. Tessa’s voice and vision lured our incredible producers, Barbara and Andy Muschietti, who were instrumental in developing the project, as well as the dream casting of Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham,” added Thunell. “We are so proud to be making this show with Amazon; this team has created a series that will make audiences around the world laugh, cry, and cheer.”

Spencer and Waddingham will executive produce with Coates, Thunell and the Muschettis. Also executive producing are Brian Clisham, Orit Entertainment’s Stephanie Kluft, Double Dream’s Irene Yeung, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. Skydance’s Blair Bigelow and Mark Mikutowicz are developing the project.

The series is the first project from Skydance’s first-look deal with Orit Entertainment, founded by Spencer.