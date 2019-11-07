Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive clip from the first official documentary about iconic rapper and co-founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

The documentary is set to premiere on A&E Aug. 25. The film, titled Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys, follows the iconic emcee’s legendary story, as told by his closest friends and collaborators.

The two-hour special was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Pollard and his son, Jason Pollard.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys, which was produced by Pulse Films, Four Screens, and the Ol’ Dirty Bastard Estate in partnership with GroupM Motion Entertainment, includes commentary from Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, ODB’s wife Icelene Jones, his son Bar-Sun Jones, his parents, recording industry executives and more.

Never-before-seen personal archive footage shot by the rapper’s wife, Icelene, brings his story to life and paints the picture of a man who was not just a prolific performer and musician, but a man who was also a loving father and husband.

In the exclusive clip below, we hear from Bar-Sun Jones.

“I am so happy to have brought this documentary about my husband’s life to the screen. He was and is an inspiration to my family, children, and fans across the world. It’s been amazing to work on this project with my partners at Four Screens, as well as Pulse and A&E,” Icelene Jones, who is an administrator of the Estate of ODB, said in a prior statement. “Like all of hip-hop, I have missed his energy. This project has let me know that he is alive and well in all of our hearts.”

The documentary premieres this Sunday.

Watch the exclusive clip below: