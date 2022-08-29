Reddit has an innovative community for those who enjoy reading books and need suggestions on what should be added to their collection.

With over 100 million book options available, sometimes a little assistance is needed when you know what you’re interested in reading but aren’t sure where to start. Reddit is helping readers find their next novel based on a mood in its “r/BooksThatFeelLikeThis” community, also known as a “subreddit.” Instead of a prompt, members get recommendations by posting pictures, art, music, or poetry, among other things, that align with a particular feeling. In a recent interview, one of the moderators sat down with Blavity to share some insight into the unique network.