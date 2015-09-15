Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for Operation Aunties, the upcoming film directed by Wendy Raquel Robinson and starring Tisha Campbell, Melissa De Sousa, Amiyah Scott and Kaye Singleton.

The film, set to premiere on ALLBLK as an original, also stars Maurice “Thor” Johnson, Matt Medrano and Drea Kelly.

Here’s the official description:

After an attempted trafficking incident impacts her family, professor and blockchain expert Dr. Carol Cleavers (De Sousa) uncovers a dark web trafficking ring targeting women through a rideshare app. When the feds start to drag their feet on the case, Carol recruits her ride-or-die bestie, retired detective Sharon O’Hara (Campbell), and her tech-genius niece Aminah (Scott) to take matters into their own hands. Together, the three women become cyber-age vigilantes on a mission for justice and survival.

Photo: ALLBLK

The film is executive produced by TJ Ali for Galleryville Entertainment and Latisha Fortune and Sheena D. Carter for Big Little Sis Media. Executive producers for ALLBLK are Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, Nikki Love, SVP Development & Original Production, Scripted, and Kate Farrell VP Development & Original Production, Scripted.

When does ‘Operation: Aunties’ premiere?

Watch the trailer and check out first-look images below. The film premieres July 11 on ALLBLK,