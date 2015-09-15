The Chi is filling out its cast for the upcoming seventh season, adding Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Racquel Robinson and Karrueche Tran to the cast.

The three will appear in the new season of the Paramount+ with Showtime series in guest star arcs.

Rashad will play Renee, “one of the few people who sees Pastor Zeke for who he really is and can get through to him. ” Robinson will play Riley Dalton, “sweet but also direct. She has suffered great loss, which allows her to help others during the most trying times in their lives.” Tran is Zuri, “a woman who, no matter how much she’s trying to fix her problems, trouble seems to find her.”

Who else stars in ‘The Chi’ Season 7?

Season 7’s ensemble cast includes Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker and Luke James.

Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Charmin Lee, Jill Marie Jones and Daniel J. Watts return to guest star this season, as well as Hannaha Hall, Jason Weaver, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, Ahmad Ferguson, Cortez Smith, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Zaria Imani Primer, L’lerrét Jazelle and Brian Keys.

The show is described as “a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

What will ‘The Chi’ Season 7 be about?

Here’s the Season 7 logline: This season, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of THE CHI rise to reclaim their power. Yet, as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost.

The new season premieres May 16 on-demand and will be streaming for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. It will debut on the Showtime channel on May 18 at 9 p.m.

The series is created and executive produced by Lena Waithe under her Hillman Grad banner. It is also executive produced by co-showrunners Justin Hillian, through Hillianaire Productions and Jewel Coronel.

Other executive producers are Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Resheida Brady-Anderson, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Naomi Funabashi (who oversees for Hillman Grad) and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Supervising producers are Deondray Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield, and they directed multiple episodes for the upcoming season.