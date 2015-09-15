Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss is the writer and director of a new in-show commercial for the series, which confirms that Season 4 of the show will premiere on Netflix this fall.

The commercial, featuring the stars of the series in character, is for the Kildare County Surf Shop, the group’s store where it is presumed they’ll be working at this season.

The Kildare County Surf Shop is here to bring you a good time, all the time! Stop on by to get all your island essentials and gold-star customer service.

Alongside Daviss, the commercial features the other stars– Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ and Carlacia Grant as Cleo– in character.

Netflix states the series will bow in the fall, though we don’t have a specific month or date yet.

Season 4 doesn’t have an official description yet either, but here is the series logline:

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows the tight-knit group of Pogues (John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo) as they navigate a chain of illicit events filled with mystery, adventure, a high-stakes treasure hunt and the escalating conflict with their rivals.

Watch the commercial/promo below: