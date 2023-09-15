Hulu’s Paradise has quickly become an instant hit.

The series, created by This is Us creator Dan Fogelman — and starring the lead of the same hit show, Sterling K. Brown — amassed roughly 7 million views with its premiere episode, and has quickly captured the attention of viewers.

The sci-fi thriller follows a group of people who have resorted to staying in an underground bunker following a disaster that has seemingly wiped out the world as they know it. The only thing is, absolutely nothing is as it seems in the place they refer to as paradise.

Since the show’s debut on Jan. 28, weekly episodes have left viewers in a tizzy as they watched tons of unexpected twists and turns. Now, as everyone prepares for this week’s final episode, the fan theories are running amok!

Blavity’s Shadow and Act has pulled some of the wildest suggestions made by viewers on Reddit — let’s examine them together ahead of the show’s season finale.

Theory: Kane killed Cal

One theory suggests that Cal’s father, a former president who we see suffering from bouts of dementia throughout the episodes, killed his son.



“I def think it’s possible that Kane killed Cal. He was in a nasty mood that night, as evidenced by his conversation with Cal before Cal went to bed. And we’ve seen him act out aggressively before. If there was a further confrontation between them where Cal revealed what he knew about the surface expedition, I could see Kane acting out,” one user wrote. “But the object Cal was hit with had garden soil on it, and was suspected to be a rock. Seems to me that someone scaled the balcony and attacked him out there, hence the dropped tablet, and then he retreated inside.”

Quite a few folks chimed in on this theory, and while some believe it could very well be true, others don’t think it was actually Kane who carried out the act.

“I think Kane definitely has something to do with Cal’s death but not necessarily sure he did it,” another person responded. “Maybe he witnessed it and got confused.”

What we think: This theory is definitely plausible. With Cal and Kane’s sometimes rocky relationship, it’s not far-fetched that he could have accidentally (or purposely) murdered Cal during a dementia episode or simply for snooping around into the details of America’s dirty secrets.

Theory: Marsha (one of the high-ranking staff members left behind) orchestrated the hit on Cal

“That Lady who made X promise. She’s the one! I have no Idea how she made it to the bunker but she did somehow,” a fan wrote while sharing their Paradise Reddit theory.

Another person chimed in agreeing that Marsha may not have done the actual job, but suggesting that she too led the efforts to carry out the act.

“I thought Marsha was a pretty high-ranked member of staff, deputy of the chief maybe. So she might become a leader of some survivors’ group. I don’t think she penetrated the bunker personally, but she might have sent someone there and very well be the main antagonist of season 2,” read the comment.

It continued, “But I wouldn’t rule out an option about Sinatra and the official town management just not having DNA of some people inside. Some people couldn’t get in, like the Congressmen and Todd, but some might get in avoiding the control system (corruption and so on).”

What we think: While this could be true, it may be a bit off because why isn’t Marsha included more in the storyline in the previous Paradise episodes? We only really see her in Episode 7, which could indicate that she doesn’t have much or anything at all to do with Cal’s death.

Theory: Garcia, the surveillance tech, killed Cal

“Off-duty Garcia attacks Cal while he’s on the balcony,” one viewer wrote. “He’s dressed as one of the gardeners. He hits him once, and Cal drops or throws the tablet. Garcia doesn’t realize this and goes searching for the tablet as Cal crawls inside and marks the X on the cigarettes. Unable to find it, Garcia strikes him again and escapes from the balcony. He looks for the tablet outside, but has to bail when he detects Presley. Garcia was sent by Dr [Gabriela] Torabi.”

The same Reddit user further supported this theory with the following comment: “As the surveillance tech, Garcia knows all, sees all. He knows where camera blind spots are. He knows the other agents patrol routes, and their behavioral patterns. No one has better opportunity than Garcia.”

What we think: This is another theory that doesn’t seem to be too far off, but wouldn’t we have known more about Garcia’s backstory if he is the suspected killer?

Theory: The bartender did it for his wife

A final theory that struck us as interesting is one where the bartender kills Cal to avenge the murder of his wife, as she was among the four scientists who were murdered during the mission to see if there was life left outside of the bunker.

“Call me crazy but I don’t think it matters who actually killed him because we all know Sinatra set it up,” the user wrote. “Here’s my theory. Sinatra decided to tell the Bartender what happened to his wife. But that it was Cal who ordered her to be killed and while the cameras were out (which I think Sinatra knew about already for weeks. She somehow let him know when he could get away with it. But at the same time secretly recording it so if shit hits the fan with her she can release the tape and say how the bartender blamed him for his wife’s death and wanted revenge. It covers her ass completely and … Of course the bartender will have a mysterious accident. Or Xavier will be able to figure it out.”

What we think: This could very well be true. Especially if Sinatra flipped her death onto Cal, it would give the bartender a clear motive to carry out the act.

When does the Paradise Season 1 finale air?

One of the best theories and comments out there about the forthcoming Paradise finale reads, “I’ve learned with Fogelman that we may think we have answers, but he will throw curves at us we never saw coming.”

The finale drops on Tuesday.