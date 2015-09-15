Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of AMC’s new series, Parish, starring Giancarlo Esposito and Zackary Momoh.

Based on the U.K. series The Driver, Parish is shot on location in New Orleans and also stars Paula Malcomson, Skeet Ulrich, Ivan Mbakop, Bonnie Mbuili, Arica Himmel and Dax Rey. Bradley Whitford will recur with Amanda Brugel guest-starring.

Per AMC, the below clip “offers a glimpse at one of Gray’s early meetings with the criminal syndicate, led by Momoh as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse, Mbuli as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse’s smart and protective older sister and Mbakop as The Horse’s brother, Zenzo.”

Here’s the description for the series overall:

Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate.

The Driver co-creator Danny Brocklehurst serves as Parish’s co-creator and executive producer. Eduardo Canto and Ryan Maldonado serve as showrunners and executive producers with The Driver co-creator Jim Poyser, Scribbler Films’ Joylon Symonds and David Morrissey, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Theo Travers and Red Production’s Nicola Shindler.

The first episode drops March 31 at 10 p.m. on AMC and will be available to stream on AMC+.