The trailer for Finding Faith, starring Paula Patton, Loretta Devine and Keith David, has been released.

Described as an “inspirational thriller,” the film is directed by LazRael Lison and also stars Stephen Bishop, Nadine Velzaquez and Demetrius Grosse.

Summer House Pictures, Black Bench Productions and Third Eye Productions are behind the project, in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment.

The film reunites Patton and Devine on-screen for the first time in almost 15 years. They last starred together in Jumping the Broom.

What is ‘Finding Faith’ about?

According to the official description, “Finding Faith follows the story of Faith Mitchell (Patton), a loving wife suddenly struck by tragedy, causing her to spiral out of control. With the unwavering support of her family, Pastor, and closest friends, she finds her way out of the darkness and into the light and begins to rebuild her life one step at a time. Guided by the promise that “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning,” Faith rediscovers her strength, her purpose, and ultimately, herself.”

Here’s what executives and producers say about the film

“Finding Faith was a production of true love, trust, and faith on so many levels,” said Tatiana Chekhova, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer for Summer House Pictures. “Assembling a great team is always the most important aspect to any production, and we have got a great team from top to bottom. We hope the audience will enjoy this film and it will inspire others who need inspiration.”

“Paula Patton and the stellar cast in Finding Faith deliver moving performances and an inspirational film that will resonate with audiences, and represents the kind of unique and compelling films Fathom brings to theatres,” added Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment, Ray Nutt.

Charles F Porter II, founder of Black Bench Productions, said, “Finding Faith was a perfect script. Matching Lazrael Lison, our auteur, with a superb cast was the ideal recipe for this beautifully crafted film. Audiences across the country will cry, laugh and sing while enjoying the experience.”

Watch the trailer below: