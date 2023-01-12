Jumping the Broom‘s Paula Patton and Loretta Devine are reuniting once again in a new film.

Deadline reports that the two will star together after 13 years in the upcoming psychological drama Finding Faith.

The independent film will be written and directed by LazRael Lison. Patton will also produce via her company Third Eye Productions.

Patton will play a wife and mother who is “struggingly to keep her family together admist financial hardships and personal loss,” according to Deadline. As for what Devine will do in the film, no one really knows; her role has been kept secretive.

Other cast members include Keith David, Stephen Bishop, Demetrius Grosse and Nadine Valazquez.

Black Bench Productions’ Charles F. Porter and Summerhouse Pictures’ Tatiana Chekhova will also produce, with Marlon D. Haynes serving as executive producer.