A24 has dropped the first trailer for Celine Song’s Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

The short and sweet logline states, “A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.”

Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson and Sawyer Spielberg also star in the film.

The film is written and directed by Song and is her next film following her 2023 Oscar-nominated film, Past Lives, which was also an A24 film. That film starred Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. It was nominated for two Oscars in 2024: Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

Shabier Kirchner also returns as cinematographer after collaborating with Song on Past Lives.

When will Materialists be in theaters?

The film will be released in theaters on June 13. 2AM and Killer Films are the production companies.

Watch the trailer below: