Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has found its Athena in Andra Day.

Day will play the Greek goddess of wisdom, who plays a key role in Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson book series and is one of its most crucial Olympian characters. She is the mother of Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries).

She will appear opposite series regulars Walker Scobell, Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

Here’s the official logline for Season 2, which is based on the second book in Riordan’s series, Sea of Monsters:

Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

Day’s casting was announced during Disney’s D23 Brazil panel for the show. A video of Day speaking about her casting was also posted on social media.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Riordan Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, Albert Kim, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

Season 2 premieres some time next year.