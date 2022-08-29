Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Khaotic is giving Phaedra Parks her flowers after a judge dismissed multiple charges against him.
On July 11, an entertainment news account on X posted a video clip from the rapper’s YouTube channel. It’s unknown if the charges he’s referring to are related to his 2018 arrest in which he allegedly led Miami police officers on a car chase after a hit-and-run accident, according to Local10.com. Fast-forward to July 2024, he documented the outcome following his exit from the courtroom with Parks, who acted as his lawyer.
“I just want y’all to know this. Phaedra is the best lawyer in the world. I just walked inside the courtroom with all type of stuff that a regular person would’ve been going to prison [for] right now,” he told the camera. “I just know all my cases got dismissed thanks to Phaedra.”
Parks, who rocked a dark grey suit, silk blouse and blunt bob with bangs, was all smiles as Khaotic shouted her out.
“You came up in here looking like the lawyer of all lawyers,” he said.
Khaotic praises Phaedra after she represents him & gets all of his cases dismissed! ❤️👏🏽 #LHHATL #Married2Med #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Pjrj5rGE0i
— jay (@JaysRealityBlog) July 11, 2024
This reminded folks of an epic exchange that occurred during the season 7 reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Host Andy Cohen asked a fan question that sparked an unforgettable battle of reads between Parks and Cynthia Bailey. During the heated exchange, Bailey told Parks to “win a case” after she claimed that Bailey wasn’t a successful businesswoman.
“Not Phaedra in her courtroom wig! She finally WON A CASE! #RHOA,” one person tweeted.
“‘Win a case’ is now winning many cases. Thanks to the training she got from Bob (Sheree’s ex) and Cynthia’s motivation,” another person commented.
“They say Phaedra be winning a lot of her cases despite what they said on RHOA,” a third person wrote.
Khaotic ended his recording by exclaiming how grateful he is for Parks’ legal skills.
“I love you so much,” he said, adding that Parks was “a super duper lawyer star.”