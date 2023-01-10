The Real Housewives of Atlanta producers may be adding a former peach to Season 16 after the unexpected exit of Kenya Moore.

After a lengthy production hiatus and a major cast shakeup, production went underway this Spring. But in June, reports surfaced that longtime peach holder, Kenya Moore, was suspended indefinitely amid an investigation that followed after the allegedly unveiled controversial images of Season 16 newcomer Brittany Eady at an event.

Moore and the network reportedly parted ways and rumors have suggested she may be prepping a lawsuit. Love B. Scott reports the show is eyeing Phaedra Parks’ return.

The outlet states, “Everyone was hopeful that Phaedra’s contract would be negotiated in time for her to attend Cynthia Bailey’s event at Lake Bailey this past weekend, but they’re still trying to work out some details.”

Parks also recently appeared with Porsha Williams for the 15th anniversary episode of Watch What Happens Live, and the “Frick & Frack” reunion is reportedly “only adding to the desire for Phaedra’s return”

Bailey, who returned as a friend of the show for Season 16 after a two-season hiatus, has now been filming more to assist with filling in amid Moore’s absence.

Love B Scott reports, “our sources say she’s been filming “more and more” scenes in recent weeks — way more than she originally agreed to film as a friend of the show. It’s unclear if Cynthia will get promoted to a full-time Housewife, but you can expect to see a lot more of her during season sixteen.”

Parks joined the show in Season 3 where she remained full-time until Season 9. The lawyer turned mortician was axed after the season 9 reunion revealed she was behind a damaging rumor about her former BFF Kandi Burruss. She’s since appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Season 10 of Married to Medicine. Her contract with M2M is reportedly what is proving to be difficult to secure her RHOA return.