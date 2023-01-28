The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta just finished filming its sixteenth season, and according to Phaedra Parks, it’s not one to miss.
Many fans were elated with her return. She hasn’t been on the series since its ninth season ended. Parks recently spoke aboute about her returning to the show and shared what viewers can expect from the new season and she promises it’s classic RHOA.
Phaedra Parks is back
Parks says this season return marks the return of what RHOA its best. She told People, “We were the No. 1 franchise of Housewives, and I was a part of making that franchise a successful franchise. And I would love to bring the franchise come back to its heyday.”
“I will say this, it’s going to be an amazing season,” she added. “I mean, it will definitely be reminiscent to the Housewives you love originally.”
Will Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks be friends in 'RHOA' Season 16?
Parks and Porsha Williams grew close in Season 7 and by Season 9, they were BFFs. Their friendship derailed when it was revealed that Parks was behind a rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, wanted to drug and assault Williams. But time heals all wounds, at least for the duo formerly known as “frick and frack.”
“Of course, I love Porsha,” Parks said. “We are the original Frick and Frack.” The two have been sharing posts together on social media and Williams even revealed she nudged Parks to return.