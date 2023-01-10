The wait is over: Phaedra Parks, reality television’s southern belle, is officially returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its upcoming sixteenth season.

Parks starred on the Bravo show as a main cast member from Seasons 3-9. She’s infamous for her quick wit, contradictions and shade. She infamously exited the show after the fallout of a rumor she allegedly started surrounding Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

Burruss, her former BFF, vowed to never share the screen with her. With Burruss exiting ahead of Season 16’s production and Kenya Moore leaving the show midway through production, producers reportedly eyed Parks to help build the show back up and lure viewers. Moore parted ways with the show amid controversy surrounding a photo she allegedly revealed of new Season 16 star Brittany Eady.

Parks’ return to RHOA was seemingly dependent on her current contract on Married to Medicine. She joined in Season 10 and recently wrapped on the eleventh season, meaning she’ll be pulling double duty on Bravo.

Addressing her return on Instagram, Parks posted a photo with a caption, “You called. I answered,” adding a peach emoji. She also posted a photo of herself holding a peach as she exited a private jet with multiple pieces of luggage surrounding her.

Parks participated in two seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and the highly successful Season 2 of U.S. iteration of The Traitors, both of which aired on Peacock. Though she was on Married to Medicine and has arguably remained relevant for years, many credit Parks’ standout showing and viral moments from The Traitors for her ascent (back) into mainstream consciousness.