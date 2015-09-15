The upcoming Universal Pictures musical from Pharrell Williams, led by Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Halle Bailey, has gotten an official title and release date.

The film, which is inspired by Williams’ childhood, is titled Atlantis. It hits theaters on May 9.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Science of Sleep filmmaker Michael Gondry is the director.

The film is described as “an extraordinary musical expedition into the summer of 1977 and the Virginia Beach neighborhood inspired by the Atlantis Apartments of Williams’ childhood.”

Aside from Harrison and Bailey, the film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Quinta Brunson, Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monáe, Tim Meadows, Jayson Lee, Jamilah Rosemond, Jaboukie Young-White and Missy Elliott.

Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson wrote the screenplay. The project features songs from Pharrell, as well as Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land).

The pic is produced by Pharrell Williams, Mimi Valdés and Gil Netter.

The film is executive produced by Matthew Hirsch, Raffi Adlan, Jennie Lee, Shani Saxon, Michael Mayer, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.