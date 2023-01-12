Brian Tyree Henry is joining Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in the the Universal Pictures musical spearheaded by Michel Gondry and Pharrell Williams.

Variety reports that Henry will join previously announced cast members in the project. The film is inspired by Pharrell’s life and takes place in Virginia Beach’s Atlantis Apartments during the summer of 1977. As Shadow and Act reported last month, Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson serves as screenwriters, with Gondry directing and Williams producing.

As this project shapes up, Williams’ other biopic project, Piece By Piece, is also clicking together. Piece By Piece is produced with the LEGO Group and will be directed by Morgan Neville. Williams’ life will get told through the medium of LEGO, and Focus Features describes the film as something that “defies genres and expectations to transport audiences into a LEGO world where anything is possible.”