

Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview from the first episode of Oxygen True Crime‘s Philly Homicide.

Hosted by Lt. Chris McMullin of the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office, the series “delves into the twists and turns of the most harrowing murders committed in one of the country’s most historic regions, as told by Philadelphia’s toughest homicide detectives.”

In this week’s episode (titled “End of Watch”), which airs at 9 p.m. on Oct. 26:

When a veteran police officer is gunned down in the line of duty, detectives make it their mission to bring his killer to justice. As they investigate a troubled Philadelphia suburb, they soon uncover a crime of the ultimate betrayal.

And more information about the exclusive clip:

The FBI, DEA, Pennsylvania State Police, Chester P.D. and other law enforcement agencies get involved in the investigation of Corporal Michael Douglas Beverly’s murder. Everyone in the Highland Gardens neighborhood was subpoenaed so that any witnesses could give info without fear of reprisal. After 10 months of interviewing neighborhood residents, a witness tells law enforcement she saw the suspect.

Watch the exclusive preview below: